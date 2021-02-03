Aaj Ka Panchang for February 3: Know about Nakshatra, Shubh Muhurat and Rahu Kaal

People who want to know the details regarding the day or month's auspicious time, inauspicious time, Nakshatra and Tithi can access Panchang which is a Vedic Hindu Calendar. According to the Hindu beliefs, knowing these details is of great help as a person can achieve all the success, happiness, wealth,whatever he/she has wished for and worked hard for, only when the work is commenced at a shubh muhurat, also known as an auspicious time.

According to the Hindu calendar, February 3, Wednesday, is Krishna Paksha Shashthi Tithi of Magha Maas in Vikram Samvat 2077. The day is Budhwara (Wednesday) and the Shashthi Tithi will remain up to 02:12 pm IST, after which Krishna Paksha Saptami Tithi will begin and remain up to 12:07 pm on Thursday. The day will start with the sunrise at 7.08 am and the sunset will be marked at 6:02 pm.

Here are the details regarding the timings of the sun and moon:

Sunrise time- 7.08 am

Sunset time- 6:02 pm

Moonrise time- 11:50 pm

Moonset time- 10:52 am February 4

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi details:

Shashthi Tithi will conclude at 02:12 pm on February 3 and the Nakshatra will be Chitra up to 09:08 pm on Wednesday, February 3. After this, Swati Nakshatra will begin and remain up to 07:45 pm on February 4, Thursday. Coming to the Rashi details, the sun will remain in Makara (Capricorn) Rashi, while the moon will enter in Kanya (Virgo) Rashi and will remain there up to 9:50 am and then will enter Tula (Libra) Rashi.

Auspicious timings:

On Wednesday, there is no Abhijit Muhurat. The muhurat is the 28th nakshatra in Vedic astrology and is considered to be one of the most auspicious and powerful Muhurats. To bring prosperity in their life, people are advised to start all the new things or works at this time.

Inauspicious timings:

Rahu Kalam will start at 12:35 pm and will conclude at 1:57 pm. In the Vedic astrology, this period is considered as the most inauspicious time. Therefore, it is generally not preferred by anyone to start something new as it is said to cause harm or hamper the growth.