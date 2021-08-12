Aaj Ka Panchang, August 12, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details on Vinayaka Chaturthi

August 12 will mark the Shukla Paksha Chaturthi tithi of the Shravan month in Vikrama Samvat 2078 and the day will be Thursday. According to the Panchang, the day will also mark the Vinayaka Chaturthi. Every lunar month of Hindu calendar has two Chaturthi Tithi — one in Krishna Paksha and another in Shukla Paksha. The Chaturthi Tithi that falls after Amavasya or new moon during Shukla Paksha is known as Vinayaka Chaturthi. It is also known as Varad Vinayaka Chaturthi which means seeking blessings to fulfil their desire. It is believed that those who observe Vinayaka Chaturthi vrat, Lord Ganesha blesses them with wisdom and patience. Know about the other details of the August 12.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise And Moonset Time on August 12

The sun will rise at 5:49 am, while the timing for sunset is 7:03 pm. The moonrise and moonset are at 9:16 am and 9.43 pm, respectively.

Tithi, Nakshatra, And Rashi Details For August 12

The Chaturthi tithi will prevail upto 03:24 pm, followed by Panchami Tithi. The Nakshatra will be Uttara Phalguni upto 08:53 am and it will be followed by Hasta. The Moon will be in Kanya, while the Sun will remain in Karka Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat For August 12

The timings for the most auspicious muhurat, Abhijit muhurat is 11:59 am to 12:52 pm, while the other auspiciousVijaya Muhurta will take place from02:38 pm to 03:31 pm. Godhuli Muhurat and Sayahna Sandhya will take place from 06:50 pm to 07:14 pm and from 07:03 pm to 08:08 pm,respectively.

Ashubh Muhurat For August 12

On August 12, the timing for Rahu Kalam is 02:05 pm to 03:45 pm. However, the Gulikai Kalam will prevail from 09:07 am to 10:47 am while Varjyam will remain in effect from 04:58 pm to 06:31 pm.

