Aaj Ka Panchang for February 12: Know about Tithi, Nakshatra, Abhijit Muhurat & Other Details of the Day

February 12 will mark the Shukla Paksha Pratipada of Magha Mass in Vikram Samvat 2077 and the day is Shukrawara (Friday). The details regarding the day's auspicious time, inauspicious time, Nakshatra and Tithi can be checked by the people using Hindu Panchang, which is a Vedic Calendar. The Hindu calendar can also be used to check the details regarding various festivals and to practice astrology. According to the beliefs, following the auspicious time to commence any task can bring success, happiness and wealth.

According to the Panchang, the day will start with sunrise at 7.00 am and sunset will take place at 6.10 pm.

Here is the detail regarding Muhurats, sunrise time, Nakshatra and other information:

· Sunrise time- 7.00 am

· Sunset time- 6.10 pm

· Moonrise time- 7:32 am on February 13

· Moonset time- 6:45 pm on February 13

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi details:

The Pratipada Tithi will prevail till 12.29 am on February 13, after which Dwitiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha will begin. The Nakshatra will be Dhanishtha up to 2.23 pm and after this, Shatabhisha Nakshatra will start. The sun will remain in Makar (Capricorn) Rashi till up to 9:27 pm on February 12 and then will enter Kumbha (Aquarius) Rashi. The moon will also remain in Kumbha (Aquarius) Rashi.

Auspicious Muhurat for February 12:

The auspicious Abhijit Muhurat for the day will start at 12.13 pm and conclude at 12.57 pm. Abhijit Muhurat is considered to be the best time to start any new work, as according to the Hindu beliefs doing things at the correct time can will success, wealth and happiness in one's life.

Inauspicious timings for February 12:

Rahu Kalam is known as the inauspicious time of day and it exists for around an hour every day. On Friday, Rahu Kalam will take place between 11:11 am and 12:35 pm. The Varjyam timing is from 9:50 pm to 11:29 pm.