Aaj Ka Panchang for February 13: Check Tithi, Nakshatra, Abhijit Muhurat & Other Details of the Day

February 13 will mark the Shukla Paksha Dwitiya Tithi of Magha Mass in Vikram Samvat 2077 and the day is Shaniwara (Saturday). The details about February 13’s auspicious time, inauspicious time, Nakshatra and Tithi with the help of the Hindu Panchang. A Vedic Calendar, Panchang is also used by many to access information regarding various Hindu festivals and even for practising astrology. It is advised to read the Panchang so that one can choose the best time for starting any important venture and initiating something new.

Read on to know the details regarding muhurats, sunrise time, Nakshatra and other information:

• Sunrise time- 6:59 am

• Sunset time- 6.11 pm

• Moonrise time- 8:09 am on February 14

• Moonset time- 7:43 pm on February 14

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi details:

The Dwitiya Tithi will prevail till 12.56 am on February 14, after which Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha will begin. The Nakshatra will be Shatabhisha up to 03.11 pm and after this, Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra will start. Both the sun and the moon will remain in Kumbha (Aquarius) Rashi.

Auspicious Muhurat for February 13:

Deemed as the most auspicious Muhurat, the Abhijit Muhurat for the day will start at 12.13 pm and conclude at 12.57 pm. It is considered to be the ideal time for making new beginnings as according to Hindu beliefs, doing things at the correct time can bring success, wealth, and happiness in one's life. Vijay Muhurat will start from 02:27 pm and end by 03:12 pm, and Godhuli Muhurat, which will be between 06:00 pm and 06:24 pm, is also equally favorable.

Inauspicious timings for February 13:

Rahu Kalam is known as the inauspicious time of day and it is always advised to avoid this time for beginning any new venture or stepping out of the house for any auspicious work. It exists for around an hour every day and on Saturday, Rahu Kalam will take place between 09:47 am and 11:11 am.