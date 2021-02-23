Aaj ka ​Panchang for February 23: Know About Tithi, Nakshatra, Shubh Muhurat and Rahu Kaal

Panchang is a Vedic Hindu calendar that contains several crucial information regarding the appropriate and auspicious timings for various important social and religious events, including festivals, vrats, etc. According to the Hindu calendar, February 23is the Ekadashi Tithi of Shukla Paksha, Magha Mass in Vikram Samvat 2077 and the day is Mangalwara (Tuesday). The day also marks the Jaya Ekadashi Vrat. The Ekadashi Tithi will begin on February 22, 2021, from 05:16 pm and will end at 06:05 pm on February 23, 2021.

Jaya Ekadashi Parana: The term Parana means breaking the fast and it is performed after sunrise on the next day of Ekadashi fast. It is very important to do Parana within Dwadashi Tithi or else it is considered similar to committing an offence. The Parana time will prevail from 06:50 am to 09:08 am on February 24. However, people doing the vrat need to note that Parana should not be done during Hari Vasara, which is the first one-fourth duration of Dwadashi Tithi. The most preferred time to break the vrat is said to be the Pratahkal.

Here are the details required for February 23:

Sunrise: 06:51 am

Sunset: 06:18 pm

Moonrise: 02:18 pm

Moonset: 04:40 am on February 24

February 23 is the Ekadashi Tithi which will prevail up to 06:05 pm, after which Dwadashi Tithi will begin. The Nakshatra will be Ardra up till 12:31 pm, after which Punarvasu will start.The sun will remain in Kumbha (Aquarius) Rashi,while the moon will enter Mithuna (Gemini) Rashi.

Auspicious Muhurat for February 23:

Abhijit Muhurat, which is the most fruitful and auspicious time of the day, will prevail from 12:11 pm to 12:57 pm on Tuesday. Vijay Muhurat and Godhuli Muhurat which are also considered favourable will start from 02:29 pm to 03:14 pm and 06:06 pm to 06:30 pm, respectively.

Inauspicious timings for February 23:

The most inauspicious time of the day is Rahu Kalam and will take place between 03:26 pm and04:52 pm. Gulikai Kalam and Varjyam will run from 12:34 pm to 02:00 pm and 12:54 am to 02:33 am on February 24.