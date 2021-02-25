Aaj ka ​Panchang for February 25: Know About Tithi, Nakshatra, Shubh Muhurat and Rahu Kaal

People can easily access the Vedic Calendar called Panchang to know details about various important social and religious events which include festivals, vrats, etc. The calendar gives information like auspicious and inauspicious timings of the day, Nakshatra, Tithi, among others and enables people to find out the correct time or Muhurat to perform a task or any ritual. It is believed that following the same can bring prosperity and success in one's life. According to the Hindu calendar, February 25, is the Trayodashi Tithi of Shukla Paksha, Magha Mass in Vikram Samvat 2077 and the day is Guruwara (Thursday).

The day will start with the sunrise at 06:49 am and the sunset is at 06:19 pm. Similarly, the moonrise is at 04:17 pm and the moonset is at 06:15 am on February 26, 2021.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi details:

February 25 is the Trayodashi Tithi which will prevail up to 05:18 pm,after which Chaturdashi Tithi will begin. The Nakshatra will be Pushya up to 01:17 pm, after which Ashlesha Nakshatra will start.The sun will remain in Kumbha (Aquarius) Rashi, while the moon will be in Karka (Cancer) Rashi.

Auspicious Muhurat for February 25:

Regarded as the most fruitful and auspicious time of the day, Abhijit Muhurat on Thursday, February 25 will prevail from 12:11 pm to 12:57 pm. Other than Abhijit Muhurat, Vijay Muhurat and Godhuli Muhurat is also considered to be a good time to start something new. Vijay Muhurat will start from 02:29 pm to 03:15 pm while Godhuli Muhurat will be from 06:07 pm to 06:31 pm.

Inauspicious timings for February 25:

Regarded as the most inauspicious time of the day, Rahu Kalam will take place between 02:00 pm and03:26 pm. Gulikai Kalam and Varjyam will run from 09:41 am to 11:08 pm on February 25 and from 01:43 am to 03:16 am on February 26, respectively.