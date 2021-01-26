Aaj ka Panchang for January 26, 2021: Know the Nakshatra, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Tuesday

January 26, 2021, will mark India’s 72nd Republic Day. However, according to the Hindu Panchang, the day will be Shukla Paksha Trayodashi Tithi of Paush Maas in Vikram Samvat 2077. The day is Mangalwar (Tuesday) and the Trayodashi Tithi will be observed till 1.11 am IST on January 27, after which the new day will begin as Shukla Paksha Chaturdashi Tithi. The sunrise on January 26 is scheduled to take place at 7.12 am, while the sunset will be marked at 5.56 pm.

Panchang is a significant part of Hindu culture as it helps in choosing the right day and time abd shubh muhurat to perform any ritual. The auspicious time or shubh muhurat are important for initiating any work, as per the Hindu tradition. The religion follows the lunar as well as the solar calendars to decide the auspicious time.

Know about the auspicious time, puja muhurat, inauspicious time and other details here:

Sunrise time- 7.12 am

Sunset time- 5.56 pm

Moonrise time- 3.34 pm

Moonset time- 6.03 am, January 27

Tithi, Nakshatra and Vrat details:

The Shukla Paksha Trayodashi Tithi will conclude at 1.11 am on January 27 and the Nakshatra will be Ardra till 3.12 am on Wednesday. After this, Punarvasu Nakshatra will start on January 27. The sun will remain in Makar (Capricorn) Rashi, while the moon will enter in Mithuna (Gemini) Rashi and will remain there till 9.44 pm on January 27. January 26 will also mark the Bhauma Pradosham, also called Pradosh Vrat. Hindu devotees observe this fast on Trayodashi to seek blessing from Lord Shiva.

Auspicious timings or Shubh Muhurat for January 26:

Abhijit Muhurat is considered to be the most auspicious and powerful muhurat in Vedic astrology. On January 26, it will stay from 12.12 pm to 12.55 pm. Abhijit Muhurat is the 28th Nakshatra. Apart from Abhijit Muhurat, Brahma Muhurat, Amrit Kalam and Vijay Muhurta are also considered as the auspicious time to start something.

Inauspicious timings or Rahu Kaal for January 26:

Rahu Kalam, the most inauspicious time as per Hindu belief, will be marked from 3.15 pm to 4.35 pm on January 26. People also consider Gulikai Kalam and Varjyam as inauspicious time and avoid these periods to start something new.