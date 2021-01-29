Aaj Ka Panchang for January 29, 2021: Read About Tithi, Nakshatra, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal & Other Details

January 29, 2021 marks the arrival of Magha Maas of Vikram Samvat 2077 and it is Pratipada Tithi of Krishna Paksha, as per the Hindu calendar. The day is Shukrawar (Friday) and the Prtipada Tithi will conclude at 11.41 pm IST, after which Krishna Paksha Dwitiya Tithi will start. The sunrise will take place at 7.11 am and the sunset will be marked at 5.58 pm. According to Hindu Panchang, every month has 30 Tithis divided into two Paksha – Krishna Paksha and Shukla Paksha. The last tithi of Shukla Paksha is Purnima, while the last tithi of Krishna Paksha is known as Amavasya. Pratipada is the first tithi of any of the Paksha.

The Panchang is a Hindu calendar which tells about the day, Nakshatra, Rahu Kaal, Rashi, Auspicious time and month, as per the Vedic astrology. Hindus significantly follow the Panchang before starting any work. Read the auspicious time, Puja Muhurat and other details here.

• Sunrise time- 7.11 am

• Sunset time- 5.58 pm

• Moonrise time- 6.33 pm

• Moonset time- 7.42 am, January 30

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi details:

The Pratipada Tithi will prevail till 11.41 pm on January 29 and the Nakshatra will be Ashlesha till 3:21 am on Saturday. The sun will remain in Makar (Capricorn) Rashi, while the moon will be in Karka (cancer) Rashi till 3.21 am on January 30.

Auspicious timings for January 29:

Abhijit Muhurat, the most auspicious and powerful Muhurat in Vedic astrology, will prevail from 12.13 pm to 12.56 pm. It is believed that the work started during this period gives favourable outcome. Apart from this, Brahma Muhurat and Amrit Kalam is also believed to be the auspicious time in Vedic astrology.

Inauspicious timings for January 29:

Rahu Kalam, the most inauspicious time in Vedic astrology, will begin from 11.14 am to stay till 12.34 pm. People usually avoid Rahu Kaal to start any new work or stepping out for any new beginning.