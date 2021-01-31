Aaj ka Panchang for January 31, 2021: Know About Nakshatra, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details

Shubh muhurat, also known as an auspicious time in Hindu tradition, needs to be considered before starting a new work or anything good. Following the same is said to bring growth, happiness and success for the person commencing the task, according to the Hindu beliefs. Panchang, which is a Vedic Calendar, will help you know the required information regarding the day, month, auspicious time, inauspicious time, Nakshatra and Tithi.

The word Panchang has been derived from two Sanskrit words – ‘Panch’ and ‘Ang’, which means five parts. Therefore, it is said to give details of mainly five things which are Tithi, Day, Nakshatra, Yog and Karan.

January 31, Sunday, is the Krishna Paksha Tritiya Tithi of Magha Maas in Vikram Samvat 2077, as per the Hindu calendar. The day is Raviwara (Sunday) and the Tritiya Tithi will remain up to 08:24 pm IST, after which Krishna Paksha Chaturthi Tithi will begin. The day will start with the sunrise at 7.10 am and the sunset will be marked at 6:00 pm.

To know the auspicious time, puja muhurat and other details read the details provided below:

• Sunrise time- 7.10 am

• Sunset time- 6:00 pm

• Moonrise time- 8:40 pm

• Moonset time- 9:04 am on February 1

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi details:

Tritiya Tithi will conclude at 8:24 pm on January 31 and the Nakshatra will be Purva Phalguni up to 1:18 am on Monday, February 1. After this, Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra will begin and remain the entire day on February 1 till midnight. Talking about the Rashi details, the sun will remain in Makara (Capricorn) Rashi, while the moon will enter in Simha (Leo) Rashi up to 6:59 am on February 1.

Auspicious timings for January 31:

Abhijit Muhurat, which is the 28th nakshatra in Vedic astrology, will prevail from 12.13 pm to 12.56 pm on January 31. This is considered to be one of the most auspicious and powerful Muhurat.

Inauspicious timings for January 31:

Rahu Kalam, which is considered as the most inauspicious time in Vedic astrology, will start at 4:38 pm and will conclude at 6:00 pm. This time is generally not preferred by anyone to start something new as it is said to cause harm or hamper the growth.