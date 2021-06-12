Aaj ka Panchang for June 12: Check Out Nakshrea, Tithi, Shubh Muhurat for Today

Today, June 12 is Shukla Paksha Dwitiya tithi of Jyeshtha month in Vikram Samvat 2078. The day will be Shaniwara (Saturday). According to Hindu beliefs, Saturday is dedicated to Lord Shani. He is represented as a figure carrying a shaft in his hand sitting on a vulture. Lord Shani is widely regarded as the god of karma, retribution and justice and is believed to be one of the most dreaded gods in Hindu mythology. On this day, people worship Lord Shani, read Shani Chalisa, and feed dogs. Read about sunrise (Suryoday), sunset (Suryast) timings, Shubh (auspicious) muhurat, Rahu Kalam, and other details of June 12.

Sunrise and Sunset time for June 12

Sunrise time- 05:23 am

Sunset time- 07:19 pm

Moonrise time- 06:38 am

Moonset time- 09:09 pm

Tithi, Nakshatra, and Rashi Details for June 12:

The Dwitiya tithi will prevail up to 08:17 pm in the evening on June 12 and the Nakshatra will be Ardra upto 04:58 pm and then Punarvasu nakshatra will start. Sun will remain in Vrishabha Rashi and the moon has shifted to Mithuna Rashi.

Auspicious Muhurats on June 12:

Hindus religiously follow the auspicious muhurat anticipated by panchang to begin something new or to perform puja. The Abhijeet Muhurat is the best timeframe for starting new endeavours. Vijaya Muhurat and Godhuli Muhurat are considered equally auspicious. Check the timings for auspicious muhurat on June 12 below:

Abhijit Muhurat: 11:53 am to 12:49 pm

Vijaya muhurat: 02:40 pm to 03:36 pm

Godhuli muhurat: 07:05 pm to 07:29 pm

Inauspicious timings for June 12:

According to Vedic astrology, if one starts something new during inauspicious time, it doesn’t bring success. The most inauspicious muhurat to start any new venture or stepping out of the house for auspicious work i.e, Rahu Kalam. Other muhurat such as Yamaganda and Gulikai Kalam are also inauspicious. The timings for this muhurat on June 12 is mentioned below:

Rahu Kalam: 08:52 am to 10:36 am

Yamaganda: 02:06 pm to 03:50 pm

Gulikai Kalam: 05:23 am to 07:07 am

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here