Aaj ka Panchang for June 13: Know About Nakshatra, Shubh Muhurat and More

As per the Hindu calendar, June 13 is Shukla Paksha Tritiya Tithi of Jyeshta month in Vikram Samvat 2078. The day will be Raviwara (Sunday) which is dedicated to Lord Sun. On this day, devotees worship Lord Sun by offering red sandalwood and red flowers. They also keep a fast on this day to save themselves from various skin diseases. Lord Sun is the symbol of immense light and wisdom. The timings for sunrise (Suryoday), sunset (Suryast), Shubh (auspicious) muhurat, Rahu Kalam and other details on June 13 are given below.

Sunrise and Sunset time for June 13

Sunrise time- 05:23 am

Sunset time- 07:20 pm

Moonrise time- 07.31 am

Moonset time- 09:57 pm

Tithi, Nakshatra, and Rashi Details for June 13:

The Tritiya tithi will prevail up to 09:40 pm in the night and the Nakshatra will be Punarvasu up to 07.01 pm. Sun will remain in Vrishabha Rashi, while the moon will move to Karka Rashi from Mithuna Rashi at 12.32 pm.

Auspicious Muhurats on June 13:

Auspicious muhurat is believed to invoke the blessings of benign planets for the successful completion of any work. Hence, Hindu significantly follows the auspicious muhurat depicted by the movement of celestial bodies. The Abhijeet Muhurat that will prevail from 11:53 am to 12:49 pm on June 13 is the most ideal period to start something. Vijaya Muhurat, Godhuli Muhurat and Amrit Kalam are equally auspicious for new beginnings or any religious work. The timeframes for these muhurat aregiven below:

Vijaya muhurat: 02:41 pm to 03:37 pm

Godhuli muhurat: 07:06 pm to 07:30 pm

Inauspicious timings for June 13:

Rahu Kalam will prevail between 05:35 pm and 07:20 pm on June 13. It is said that this time should be avoided for any auspicious work. Yamaganda and Gulikai are an equally unfavorable times for any religious work.

Yamaganda: 12:21 pm to 02:06 pm

Gulikai Kalam: 03:51 pm to 05:35 pm

