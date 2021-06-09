Aaj ka Panchang for June 9, 2021: Know about Nakshatra, Shubh muhurat and other crucial details

June 9 will be Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi tithi of Jyeshtha month in Vikram Samvat 2078. The day will be Budhawara (Wednesday) which is dedicated to Lord Ganesha. According to Hindu beliefs, worshipping Ganesha on Wednesday ends suffering and blesses you with good luck and fortune. He is known as the destroyer of evils and obstacles. In some parts of India, the day will also be observed as the Savitri Chaturdashi. It is quite similar to the Vat Savitri Vrat that is observed in the north and western parts of India. Know about the sunrise time, nakshatra, and shubh muhurat for June 9

Sunrise and Sunset time for June 9

Sunrise time: 5:23 am

Sunset time: 7.18 pm

Moonrise time: 5.05 am, June 10

Moonset time: 6.28 pm

Tithi, Nakshatra, and Rashi Details for June 9

The Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi tithi will prevail up to 1.57 pm on June 9. The Nakshatra will be Krittika up to 8.44 am and then it will be Rohini. Sun, as well as the moon, will remain in Vrishabha Rashi.

Auspicious Muhurats on June 9

On June 9, there will be no Abhijit muhurat, however, one can consider other shubh muhurat like Vijaya Muhurta, Amrit Kalam and Godhuli muhurat to perform the religious work. Vijaya muhurat will take place from 2:40 pm to 3:35 pm, while Godhuli muhurat and Amrit Kalam will prevail from 7.04 pm to 7.28 pm and 6:01 am to 7:50 am respectively.

Inauspicious timings for June 9

One must avoid Rahu Kalam to perform any puja, yagna or hawan. It will fall between 12:20 pm and 2:05 pm on June 9. Other inauspicious muhurat like Yamaganda and Gulikai Kalam will take place from 7:07 am to 8.52 am and 10.36 am to 12.20 pm respectively.

