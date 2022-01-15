Aaj Ka Panchang, January 15, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Saturday

The Panchang for Saturday or Shaniwara will mark the Trayodashi Tithi in the Pausha month falling under the Shukla Paksha of the lunar phase. The day will mark the occasion of Mattu Pongal. Makara Sankranthi is celebrated in Tamil Nadu as Pongal. The day after Pongal, Mattu Pongal is famous for the bull taming sport Jallikattu. The day is devoted to livestock worship and devotees decorate cows and bulls and worship them.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JANUARY 15

According to Drik Panchang, the timing of sunrise is 07:15 AM, and the sunset will occur at 05:46 PM. The timing for moonrise is at 03:27 PM on January 15, while the moonset is predicted at 06:00 AM on Sunday.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JANUARY 15

The Trayodashi tithi will remain in effect upto 12:57 AM on January 16 after which the Chaturdashi tithi will come into effect. The Mrigashirsha nakshatra will prevail upto 11:21 PM after which it will move to Ardra nakshatra. The Moon will stay in Vrishabha rashi upto 09:51 AM and move to Mithuna rashi and the Sun will remain in Makara rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 15

The Brahma muhurat will prevail between 05:27 AM and 06:21 AM, and the Abhijit muhurat will prevail from 12:10 PM to 12:52 PM. The timing for Godhuli muhurat is from 05:36 PM to 06:00 PM. Another auspicious timing of Vijaya muhurat will prevail from 02:16 PM to 02:58 PM. Meanwhile, the Nishita muhurat will be in effect from 12:04 AM to 12:58 AM on January 16.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 15

The inauspicious timing of Rahu Kalam will prevail from 09:53 AM to 11:12 AM. The Gulikai Kalam muhurat will remain in effect from 07:15 AM to 08:34 AM. The Yamaganda Yoga will come into effect 01:49 PM and prevail upto 03:08 PM.

