Aaj Ka Panchang, July 10, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Saturday

July 10 will also be considered as the Krishna Paksha Amavasya Tithi of Ashadha month as it will prevail till 06:46 am while the timing for Sunrise is 05:31 am. According to Hindu Panchang, the tithi is depicted on the basis of Sunrise time. The Amavasya Tithi started on July 9 at 05:16 am. The day will Shaniwara (Saturday) which is dedicated to Lord Shani. People worship Lord Shani on this day. He is one of nine planets (Navgraha) in Hindu astrology. The day will also be called Shani Amavasya and is very important for the people who are suffering from Shani’s Sade Sati.

Sunrise and Sunset time for July 10

According to the Hindu panchang, the sunrise time is 5.31 am while sunset will take place at 7.22 pm. There will be no moon rise as it’s an Amavasya Tithi, however, moonset timing is 07:54 pm.

Tithi, Nakshatra, and Rashi for July 10:

The Krishna Paksha Amavasya tithi will prevail upto 06:46 am only and after that Shukla Paksha Pratipada Tithi will start. The Nakshatra will be Punarvasu up to 01:02 am on July 11. Sun will remain in the same Rashi i.e, Mithuna Rashi while Moon will shift to Karka Rashi from Mithuna at 06:38 pm.

Auspicious Muhurats on July 10:

On July 10, Abhijeet Muhurat will take place between 11:59 am to 12:54 pm. The timings for other auspicious muhurat like Godhuli muhurat and Amrit Kalam are 07:08 pm to 07:32 pm and 10:27 pm to 12:11 am on July 11 respectively.

Inauspicious timings for July 10:

The timings for the most inauspicious Rahu Kalam is 08:59 am to 10:43 am on July 10. However, the timings for other inauspicious muhurats like Gulikai Kalam and Varjyam are 05:31 am to 07:15 am and 12:08 pm to 01:51 pm respectively. These muhurats should be avoided to start something or to perform any religious work as they are believed to be under the bad influence of stars.

