Aaj Ka Panchang, July 11, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Sunday

July 11 is the Shukla Paksha Pratipada Tithi of Ashadha month in Vikram Samvat 2078. The day will also mark the auspicious day of Chandra Darshan, the first day of moon sighting after Amavasya Tithi. The Chandra Darshan has a great religious significance in the Hindu community as it is believed to bring prosperity and happiness. Devotees offer prayer to Lord Chandra and also donate grains, clothes and sugar to needy people. Know about sunrise time, sunset time, Shubh muhurat, Chandra Darshan and other important details of July 11.

Sunrise and Sunset time for July 11

As written in Hindu panchang, the sun will rise at 5.31 am while sunset time is 7.22 pm on July 11. The moon will rise at 06:22 am and set at 08:40 pm. The auspicious muhurat for Chandra Darshan is 07:22 pm to 08:35 pm.

Tithi, Nakshatra, and Rashi for July 11:

The Shukla Paksha Pratipada tithi will prevail upto 07:47 am only, followed byShukla Paksha Dwitiya Tithi.The Nakshatra will be Pushya up to 02:22 am on July 12. Sun will remain in Mithuna while Moon has shifted to Karka Rashi.

Auspicious Muhurats on July 11:

On July 11, the timing for Abhijeet Muhurat is 11:59 am to 12:54 pm, while other inauspicious muhurat like Godhuli muhurat and Amrit Kalam will prevail from 07:08 pm to 07:32 pm and from 07:37 pm to 09:18 pm, respectively.

Inauspicious timings for July 11:

The most inauspicious Rahu Kalam will take place between 05:38 pm and07:22 pm on July 11. However, the time frames for other inauspicious muhurats such as Gulikai Kalam and Yamaganda are 03:54 pm to 05:38 pm and from 12:27 pm to 02:10 pm, respectively. These muhurats should be avoided to start something due to the bad influence of stars.

