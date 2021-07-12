Aaj Ka Panchang, July 12, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Monday

July 12 marks the Shukla Paksha Dwitiya Tithi of Ashadha month in Vikram Samvat 2078. The day is also auspicious as the Jagannath Rath Yatra will be taken out in a limited radius in Puri on July 12. Ideally, the Rath Yatra is carried out in the entire state of Odisha but due to COVID-19 virus outbreak, this year it has been limited to Puri.

With the return of Shri Jagannathji, Balabhadraji, and Subhadraji, the Jagannath Rath Yatra ends after 8 days on Dashami Tithi. On this day, in the temple of Jagannath Puri, Shri Jagannathji, Balabhadraji, and Subhadraji are worshiped. It was built in the 12th century by King Chodagan Dev.

Sunrise and Sunset time for July 12:

According to the Hindu panchang, the sun will rise at 5.31 am while sunset time is 7.21 pm on July 12. The moon will rise at 07.21 am and set at 09.21 pm.

Tithi, Nakshatra, and Rashi for July 12:

The Shukla Paksha Dwitiya Tithi will prevail up to 08:19 am and it will be followed by Tritiya Tithi. The Nakshatra will be Ashlesha up to 03:15 am, July 13. The Sun will remain in Mithuna while Moon will stay in Karka Rashi till 03.15 am on July 13.

Auspicious Muhurats on July 12:

On July 12, the timing for Abhijeet Muhurat is 11:59 am to 12:54 pm. Other auspicious muhurat like Godhuli muhurat and Vijaya Muhurat will prevail from 07:07 pm to 07:31 pm and 02:45 pm to 03:40 pm respectively. The most auspicious muhurat, which is the Brahma Muhurat will fall between 04:10 am to 04:51 am.

Inauspicious timings for July 12:

The most inauspicious Rahu Kalam muhurat on July 12 will start at 07:15 am and end at 08:59 AM. Other inauspicious muhurats like Gulikai Kalam falls between 02:10 pm to 03:54 pm and Yamaganda muhurat starts from 10:43 am and will end at 12:26 pm. The Ganda Moola will prevail the entire day on July 12.

