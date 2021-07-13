Aaj Ka Panchang, July 13, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Tuesday

July 13 falls on the Shukla Paksha Tritiya Tithi of Ashadha month in Vikram Samvat 2078. The day is also auspicious as Vinayaka Chaturthi is observed today. As per Hindu scriptures, Chaturthi Tithis belong to Lord Ganesha and each lunar month has two Chaturthi Tithis. The Chaturthi after the new moon (Amavasya) during Shukla Paksha is known as Vinayaka Chaturthi.

Vinayaka Chaturthi marks Lord Ganesha’s monthly birthday. Lord Ganesha is known as Vighnaharta, which means the one who removes all struggles. Therefore, on Vinayaka Chaturthi ,devotees observe fast and worship Lord Ganesha to seek his blessings.

Sunrise and Sunset time for July 13:

According to Hindu Panchang, the sun will rise at 5.32 am while the sunset time is 7.21 pm on July 13. The moon will rise at 08:21 am and will set at 09:59 pm. The Vinayaka Chaturthi will begin at 08:24 AM on July 13 and will end at 08:02 AM on July 14.

Tithi, Nakshatra, and Rashi for July 13:

The Shukla Paksha Tritiya tithi will prevail upto 08:24 am only and after that Shukla Paksha Chaturthi Tithi will start. The Nakshatra will be Magha upto 03:41 am on July 14. Sun will remain in Mithuna while Moon has shifted to Simha Rashi.

Auspicious Muhurats on July 13:

On July 13, the timing for the most auspicious muhurat, Brahma Muhurat is 04:10 am to 04:51 am. The Abhijit muhurat will prevail between 11:59 am and12:54 pm. On July 13, the Ravi Yoga will begin at 05:32 am and will end at 03:41 am on July 14.

Inauspicious timings for July 13:

The most inauspicious Rahu Kalam will take place between 03:54 PM and05:37 pm on July 13. Other inauspicious muhurats like Gulikai Kalam and Yamaganda will fall between 12:26 pm and 02:10 pm and from 08:59 am to 10:43 am, respectively. The Bhadra muhurat will also prevail today. It will start at 08:16 pm on July 13 and will end at 05:32 am on July 14.

