Aaj Ka Panchang, July 14, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Wednesday

July 14 marks the Shukla Paksha Chaturthi Tithi of Ashadha month in Vikram Samvat 2078. The day will be Budhwar (Wednesday). Vinayaka Chaturthi, which started from 8.24 am on July 13 will end today at 8.02 am. The Phalguni Nakshatra will prevail today. The nakshatra signifies origin, creation, and development and sometimes it also represents closure or destruction. Ravi Yoga, Vidaal Yoga, Bhrama, and Bhadra Muhurat will also prevail today.

Sunrise and Sunset time for July 14:

According to Hindu Panchang, the sun will rise at 5.32 am and the sunset timing is 7.21 pm for July 14. The moonrise and moonset timing for July 14 is 09.21 am and 10.34 pm respectively.

Tithi, Nakshatra, and Rashi for July 14:

The Shukla Paksha Chaturthi tithi will prevail upto 08:02 am only and after that Shukla Paksha Panchami Tithi will start. The Panchami tithi will prevail till 7.06 am on July 15. The Nakshatra will be Purva Phalguni upto 03.43 am till July 15. The Phalguni nakshatra is considered as a powerful nakshatra and is also known as Bhagadavaita. It is believed that wonderful feelings like love, pleasure, prosperity, and enjoyment are influenced by this nakshatra.

Today, the Sun will continue to be in Mithuna rashi while Moon will also remain in Simha rashi.

Auspicious Muhurats on July 14:

The Brahma Muhurat is considered to be the most auspicious of all. Luckily on July 14, the timing of Brahma Muhurat is 04.11 am to 04.52 am. The Abhijit muhurat will not prevail on July 14. The Godhuli Muhurat will prevail between 07.07 pm to 07.31 pm, while the Amrit Kalam will begin at 09.18 pm and will end at 10.54 pm. The Ravi Yoga will begin at 03.43 am on July 15.

Inauspicious timings for July 14:

Of all the muhurats, Rahu Kalam is considered the most inauspicious muhurat. On July 14, this muhurat will fall between 12.26 pm to 02:10 pm. The Gulikai Kalam will begin at 10.43 am and will end at 12.26 pm. The Yamaganda will fall between 07.16 am to 08.59 am. Both Bhadra Muhurat and Vidaal Yoga will also prevail on July 14. The Bhadra muhurat will fall between 05.32 am to 08.02 am, while the Vidaal Yoga will begin at 3.43 am on July 15.

