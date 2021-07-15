Aaj Ka Panchang, July 15, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Thursday

July 15 will be Guruwar (Thursday) and the day will fall on the Shukla Paksha Panchami Tithi of Ashadha month in Vikram Samvat 2078. According to the Hindu Panchang, Skanda Shashti fast will also be observed on this day. The commander of the gods and elder son of Lord Shiva, Skanda Kumar, that is, Lord Kartikeya is worshiped on this day. Mainly, the people of South India keep this fast. The Shashthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Ashadh month will start on July 15, at 07:16 am and it will end at 06.06 am on July 16. Therefore, the Skanda Shashthi fast will be kept on July 16th too. The Parana will be done on the next day, that is, July 17.

Sunrise and Sunset time for July 15:

According to Hindu Panchang, the sun will rise at 5.33 am and the sunset timing is 7.20 pm for July 15. The moonrise will be at 10.21 am and the moonset timing is 11.08 pm.

Tithi, Nakshatra, and Rashi for July 15:

The Shukla Paksha Panchami tithi will prevail till 7.16 am followed by Shashthi tithi. The Nakshatra will be Uttara Phalguni upto 03.21 am on July 16. Today, the Sun will remain in Mithuna Rashi while Moon will remain in Simha Rashi till 9.40 am. After which the Moon will move to Kanya Rashi.

Auspicious Muhurats on July 15:

The Brahma Muhurat, which is considered to be the most auspicious, will fall between 04.11 am and 04.52 am. The Abhijit Muhurat on July 15 will start at 08.16 pm and will end at 09.50 pm. The Amrit Kalam and Godhuli Muhurat will prevail between 08.16 pm and 09.50 pm and 07.06 pm and 07.31 pm respectively.

The Ravi Yoga will begin at 03.43 am on July 15 and will end at 03.21 am on July 16

Inauspicious timings for July 15:

Rahu Kalam on July 15 will prevail from 02.10 pm to 03.53 pm. Other inauspicious muhurats like Gulikai Kalam and Yamaganda will also fall on July 15. The Gulikai Kalam will fall between 09.00 am and 10.43 am, while the Yamaganda will start at 05.33 am and will end at 07.16 am. The Vidaal Yoga on July 15 will fall between 05.33 am and 03.21 am July 16.

