Aaj Ka Panchang, July 16, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Friday

This month the Shukla Paksha Shashthi Tithi of Ashadha month in Vikram Samvat 2078 will be on July 16. The day will be Shukrawara (Friday). As per the Hindu Panchang, Karka Sankranti falls on this day and the Ashadha Ashtahnika will also begin from today. Karka Sankranti marks the transition of the Sun into Karka rashi (Cancer). It also marks the end of Hindu calendar’s six-month Uttarayana period and the beginning of Dakshinayana.

Now, Ashadha Ashtahnika is one of the most important and oldest rituals of the Jain community. The Ashtahnika is an eight-day observance that takes place after every four months. It is believed that the ritual helps in the attainment of greater spiritual insight, and wisdom. According to the devotees, the observance of this ritual leads to the fulfillment of their wishes.

Sunrise and Sunset time for July 16:

According to Hindu Panchang, the sun will rise at 5.33 am and the sun will set at 7.20 pm on July 16. The moonrise will be at 11.21 am and the moonset timing is 11.41 pm.

Tithi, Nakshatra, and Rashi for July 16:

The Shukla Paksha Shashthi tithi will prevail upto 06.06 am followed by Saptami tithi. The Nakshatra will be Hasta till 02.37 am on July 17. Today, the Sun will be in Mithuna Rashi upto 05.09 pm and will later move to Karka Rashi. The Moon will remain in the Kanya Rashi today.

Auspicious Muhurats on July 16:

There will be no Ravi Yoga today however, the Brahma Muhurat will fall between 04.12 am to 04.53 am. Other auspicious muhurats like Abhijit, Godhuli, and Amrit Kalam will fall today. The timings for the same are – Abhijit Muhurat will begin at 11.59 am and will end at 12.54 pm, Amrit Kalam will prevail from 08.48 pm to 10.21 pm, while Godhuli Muhurat will fall between 07.06 pm and 07.30 pm.

Inauspicious timings for July 16:

The most inauspicious timing of the day Rahu Kalam, on July 16 will prevail between 10.43 am and 12.27 pm. The timing for Gulikai Kalam will be from 07.17 am to 09.00 am. Today, the Varjyam will fall between 11.30 am to 01.03 pm, while the timing for Yamaganda will start at 03.53 pm and will end at 05.37 pm. The Aadal Yoga will begin at 5:33 am on July 16 and will end during the wee hours of July 17.

