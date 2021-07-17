Aaj Ka Panchang, July 17, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Saturday

This month, July 17 will mark the Shukla Paksha Ashtami tithi of Ashadha month in Vikram Samvat 2078. The day will be Shaniwara (Saturday). Masik Durga Ashtami is also celebrated on the Shukla paksha Ashtami tithi. The day is dedicated to Ma Durga and the goddess is worshiped daylong with puja and vrat. It is believed that devotees who observe vrat on this day are blessed with peace, wealth, and happiness, all sorts of sufferings are erased from their lives.

Worshippers fast but if this is not feasible, fruits and milk are consumed. After the morning aarti, once again in the evening, the puja is conducted, and the fast is completed after sunset. The Ashadha Shukla Ashtami Tithi will conclude at 2:41 am IST on July 17.

Sunrise and Sunset time for July 17:

As per Hindu Panchang, the sunrise will happen at 5.34 am and the sun will set at 7.20 pm on July 17. The moonrise and moonset timing will be 12.23 pm and 12.16 am, July 18 respectively.

Tithi, Nakshatra, and Rashi for July 17:

The Shukla Paksha Ashtami tithi will prevail upto 2.41 am on July 18. The Nakshatra will be Chitra upto 1.33 am till July 18. Today, the Sun will remain in Karka Rashi, while the Moon will be in the Kanya Rashi upto 02.07 pm and will later shift to Tula.

Auspicious Muhurats on July 17:

The Brahma Muhurat on July 17 will fall between 04.12 am and 4.53 am. Other auspicious muhurats like Abhijit, Godhuli, and Amrit Kalam will also fall today. The Abhijit Muhurat will begin at 11.59 am and will end at 12.54 pm. Amrit Kalam will prevail from 7.26 pm to 8.58 pm, while Godhuli Muhurat will fall between 7.06 pm and 7.30 pm.

Inauspicious timings for July 17:

The most inauspicious timing of the day Rahu Kalam, on July 17, will be for 1 hour and 44 minutes. It will prevail between 09.00 am and 10.44 am. The timing for Gulikai Kalam will be from 5.34 am to 7.17 am. Today, the Varjyam will fall between 10.16 am and 11.47 am, while the timing for Yamaganda is from 2.10 pm to 3.53 pm.

