Aaj Ka Panchang, July 18, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Sunday

The Shukla Paksha Navami tithi of Ashadha month will fall on July 18 in Vikram Samvat 2078. The day will be Raviwara (Sunday). The Panchang assists you by predicting the good days and timings for carrying out all important activities. It also highlights the inauspicious muhurats. You can schedule your tasks or puja accurately as per the panchang to yield better results. Based on the vara, tithi, nakshatra, and yoga, the panchang predicts the day.

Sunrise and Sunset time for July 18:

As per Hindu Panchang on July 18, the sunrise will happen at 5.34 am and the sun will set at 7.19 pm. The moonrise timing for the day will be 1.26 pm and the moon will set at 12.53 am on July 19.

Tithi, Nakshatra, and Rashi for July 18:

The Shukla Paksha Navami tithi will prevail upto 12.28 am on July 19. Later, the Dashami tithi will begin. The nakshatra will be Swati upto 12.08 am on July 19 followed by Vishakha. Even on July 18, the Sun will remain in Karka Rashi, while the Moon moves to Tula Rashi.

Auspicious Muhurats on July 18:

The most auspicious muhurat to do important activities, from making purchase decisions to business deals, is Ravi Yoga. Fortunately, today the Ravi Yoga will prevail the entire day. The Brahma Muhurat on July 18 will fall between 04.12 am and 04.53 am. The Abhijit Muhurat will begin at 11.59 am and will end at 12.54 pm. Amrit Kalam will prevail from 03.51 pm to 05.22 pm, while Godhuli Muhurat will fall between 07.05 pm and 07.29 pm.

Inauspicious timings for July 18:

The most inauspicious timing of the day Rahu Kalam will begin at 05.36 pm and will conclude at 07.19 pm. The timing for Gulikai Kalam will be from 03.53 pm to 05.36 pm. Today, the Varjyam will fall between 06.49 am and 08.19 am, while the timing for Yamaganda is from 12.27 pm to 02.10 pm.

