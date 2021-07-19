Aaj Ka Panchang, July 19, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Monday

Monday, July 19 will be observed as the Shukla Paksha Dashmi. Vinchudo, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, Ravi Yoga, and Vidaal Yoga will fall on this day. These events are determined by the Hindu calendar called Panchang. Many people who practice the religion refer to this calendar for knowing the auspicious and inauspicious timings of the day. Some people are of the view that if they follow the muhurats as mentioned in panchang then their actions will bear more fruit.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Time:

On Monday, the sun will rise at 6:11 AM and will set at 7:19 PM. The moon rise will occur at 2:36 PM on July 19 and will set at 1:36 AM on July 20.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details for July 19:

The tithi for the day is Dashami till 9:59 PM. After that Ekadashi will begin. Vishakha Nakshatra will continue till 10:27 PM. Once that ends Anuradha Nakshatra will start. The moon will be in Tula rashi till 4:54 PM after that it will be in Vrishchika. Sun on the other hand will remain in Karka rashi.

Shubh Muhurat for July 19:

There are many auspicious muhurats during the day, but the most auspicious one known as the Brahma Muhurat will start from 4:13 AM and will go on till 4:54 AM. The other auspicious muhurats of the day include Abhijit Muhurat which will begin at 12:00 PM and will go on till 12:55 PM, and Ravi Yoga which will start from 5:35 AM and end on 10:27 PM.

Ravi Yoga will again start from 5 AM July 20 and end on 5:36 AM July 20. Vijaya Muhurat and Sayahna Muhurat will fall between 2:56 PM and 3:49 PM; and 7:19 PM and 8:24 PM, respectively.

Ashubh Muhurat for July 19:

Rahu Kalam the most inauspicious timing of the day will be between 7:49 and 9:28 AM. Gulikai Kalam, Vidaal Yoga, Yamaganda, Varjyam, and Vinchudo are also considered ‘ashubh’ as per the panchang.

Gulikai Kalam is between 2:23 PM and 4:02 PM, Yamaganda will start from 11:06 AM and end on 12:45 PM, Vinchudo will fall between 4:54 PM and 5:36 AM July 20, and Varjyam is going to occur between 2:08 AM July 20 and 3:37 AM July 20. Vidaal Yoga will fall twice on Monday. It will once be between 5:35 AM and 10:27 PM and will again start from 5:00 AM on July 20 to 5:36 AM on July 20.

