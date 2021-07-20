Aaj Ka Panchang, July 20, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Tuesday

July 20 falls on the Shukla Paksha Ekadashi tithi of Ashadha month in Vikram Samvat 2078. The day will be Mangalawara (Tuesday). As per the Hindu Panchang, Gauri Vrat and the Devshayani Ekadashi also fall today. Mainly celebrated by the people of Gujarat, the Gauri Vrat is dedicated to the goddess Parvati. The vrat holds a great significance in Hindu religion. It is observed by unmarried girls who seek good husbands.

For Devshayani Ekadashi, it is believed that on this day, Lord Vishnu goes to sleep and wakes up exactly after four months on Prabodhini Ekadashi, which is also known as Devutthana Ekadashi.

Sunrise and Sunset time for July 20:

On July 20, the sunrise will happen at 5.36 am and the sun will set at 7.18 pm. The moonrise timing for the day will be 3.41 pm and the moon will set at 02.24 am on Jul 21.

Tithi, Nakshatra, and Rashi for July 20:

The Shukla Paksha Ekadashi tithi will prevail upto 7.17 pm, it will be followed by Dwadashi. Later, the Dashami tithi will prevail. The Nakshatra will be Anuradha upto 08.33 pm. On this day, the Sun will be in Karka Rashi, while the Moon will be in Vrishchika Rashi.

Auspicious Muhurats on July 20:

Both highly auspicious muhurats, Brahma Muhurat and Ravi Yoga will fall on July 20. The timing for Ravi Yoga is between 05.36 am and 08.33 pm, while Brahma Muhurta will be from 04.13 am to 04.54 am. The Abhijit Muhurat will begin at 12.00 pm and will end at 12.54 pm. Amrit Kalam will prevail from 10.58 am to 12.27 pm, while Godhuli Muhurat will fall between 07.05 pm and 07.29 pm.

Inauspicious timings for July 20:

The most inauspicious timing of the day Rahu Kalam on July 20 will begin at 03.53 pm and will end at 05.36 pm. The timing for Gulikai Kalam is from 12.27 pm to 02.10 pm. The Ganda Moola for July 21 will be between 08.33 pm and 05.36 am on July 21.

