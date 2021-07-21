Aaj Ka Panchang, July 21, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Wednesday

July 21 is the Shukla Paksha Dwadashi Tithi of Ashadha month in Vikram Samvat 2078. The day is also known as Vasudeva Dwadashi which is dedicated to Lord Krishna. The Vasudeva Dwadashi is observed a day after Devshayani Ekadashi. On this day, devotees worship the Krishna avatar of Lord Vishnu and Maa Lakshmi. The day also marks the beginning of Chatur Mash. On this day, rice, fruits and clothes are also donated to needy people. Know about sunrise time, sunset time, auspicious muhurat, and other important details of July 21.

Sunrise and Sunset time for July 21

As predicted by Hindu panchang, the sun will rise at 5.36 am while the timing for sunset is 7.18 pm on July 21. The moonrise and moonset time are 04:51 pm and set at 03:20 am.

Tithi, Nakshatra, and Rashi for July 21:

The Shukla Paksha Dwadashi tithi will prevail upto 04:26 pm only and after that Shukla Paksha Trayodashi Tithi will start. The Nakshatra will be Jyeshtha up to 06:30 pm on July 21. Sun will remain in Karka Rashi while Moon will move from Vrishchika to Dhanu Rashi.

Auspicious Muhurats on July 21:

On July 21, there will be no Abhijeet Muhurat, however, people can perform religious work or start something during other inauspicious muhurat. The Godhuli muhurat and Amrit Kalam will take place from 07:05 pm to 07:29 pm and 10:27 am to 11:55 am respectively.

Inauspicious timings for July 21:

The timings for the most inauspicious Rahu Kalam is 12:27 pm to 02:10 pm on July 21 while Gulikai Kalam and Yamaganda will prevail from 10:45 am to 12:27 pm and 07:19 am to 09:02 am respectively.

