Aaj Ka Panchang, July 22, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Thursday

July 22 falls on the Shukla Paksha Trayodashi Tithi of Ashadha month in Vikram Samvat 2078. The Jayaparvati Vrat, which started on July 20, 2021, also continues today. The Vrat is slated to end on Saturday, July 24, 2021. As the name suggests, it entails the ‘puja’ of Goddess Jaya, which is one of the many ‘avatars’ of Goddess Parvati. The vrat, which is mainly observed by women, is a 5-day fasting ritual. The Jayaparvati Vrat is more popular in the Northern parts of India, especially Gujarat, and is celebrated with immense enthusiasm and fervor.

Sunrise and Sunset time for July 22:

As predicted by Hindu panchang, the sun will rise at 5.37 am while the timing for sunset is 7.17 pm on July 22. The moonrise time for the day is 5.57 pm and the moon will set at 04.22 am on July 23.

Tithi, Nakshatra, and Rashi for July 22:

The Shukla Paksha Trayodashi Tithi will prevail upto 01.32 pm followed by Chaturdashi Tithi. The Nakshatra will be Mula upto 04.25 pm. Even today, the Sun will remain in Karka Rashi while Moon will remain in Dhanu Rashi.

Auspicious Muhurats on July 22:

On July 21, both Abhijeet Muhurat and Brahma Muhurat will prevail. The timing of both the muhurats are 04.14 am to 04.55 am and 12.00 pm to 12.54 pm respectively. The Ravi Yoga will begin at 04.25 pm and will end at 05.37 am, July 23. The Godhuli Muhurat will fall between 07.04 and 07.28 pm.

Inauspicious timings for July 22:

The timings for the most inauspicious Rahu Kalam is 02.10 pm to 03.52 pm on July 22. On this day, the Ganda Moola and Vidaal Yoga will also prevail. The timing for Ganda Moola is 05.37 am to 04.25 pm, while for the Vidaal Yoga the timing is between 04.25 pm and 05.37 am, July 23.

