Aaj Ka Panchang, July 23, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Friday

July 23 will mark the Shukla Paksha Chaturdashi Tithi of Ashadha month in Vikram Samvat 2078. The day will be Shukrawara (Friday). Ashadha Purnima vrat and Kokila vrat will also fall on this day. Ashadha Purnima is also known as Guru Purnima. As the name suggests, Guru Purnima is dedicated to Guru or mentors and is very significant for the Hindu and Buddhist community. People also observe Gopadam Vrat and offer special prayers to Lord Vishnu on this day and seek blessings and happiness.

Sunset time for July 23:

As depicted by Hindu panchang, the sunset will be at 7.17 pm on July 23. The moonrise time for the day is 6.58 pm while moonset will take place 05.29 am on July 24.

Tithi, Nakshatra, and Rashi for July 23:

The Shukla Paksha Chaturdashi Tithi will prevail upto 10.43 am after which Purnima Tithi will start. The Nakshatra will be Purva Ashadha upto 02.26 pm. The Sun will remain in Karka Rashi while Moon will prevail in Dhanu Rashi till 07:58 pm.

Auspicious Muhurats on July 23:

On July 23, the Abhijeet Muhurat will prevail between 12:00 PM and 12:55 PM while the Ravi Yoga will take place from 04.25 pm to 05.37 am. The timings for Godhuli Muhurat is 07.04 to 07.28 pm.

Inauspicious timings for July 23:

On July 23, the timings for the most inauspicious Rahu Kalam is 10:45 AM to 12:27 PM. On this day, the Vidal Yoga and Gulikai Kalam is 05:37 AM to 02:26 PM and 07:20 AM to 09:02 AM. One must avoid these muhurat to start something new or to perform any religious work.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here