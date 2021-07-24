Aaj Ka Panchang, July 24, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Aadal Yoga and Other Details for Saturday

July 24 will mark the Shukla Paksha in the Purnima Tithi of Ashadha month in Vikram Samvat 2078. The day will be Shaniwara (Saturday). The day will mark the occasion of Guru Purnima, which is the day dedicated to worship of Guru or teacher. On this day disciples offer their respects to their Gurus. For the Hindu devotees, Guru Purnima is also known as Vyasa Purnima. Ashadha month’s Guru Purnima marks the birth anniversary of Veda Vyasa, the author as well as one of the characters in the Hindu epic Mahabharata.

SUNRISE AND SUNSET TIME FOR JULY 24:

As depicted by Hindu panchang, the sunrise on Saturday will take place at 5.38am and the sunset will be at 7.17 pm. The moonrise time for the day is 7.51pm while the moonset will not take place on Saturday.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI FOR JULY 24:

The Shukla Paksha Purnima Tithi will prevail upto 08.06am after which Pratipada Tithi will start. The Nakshatra will be Uttara Ashadha upto 12:40pm. The Sun will remain in Karka Rashi while the Moon will prevail in Makara Rashi.

AUSPICIOUS MUHURATS ON JULY 24:

On July 24, the Abhijeet Muhurat will prevail from 12:00pm to 12:55pm while the Brahma Muhurta will take place from 04:15am to 04:57am. The timings for Godhuli Muhurat is 07.03pm to 07.27pm. The Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga will prevail from 12:40pm to 05:39am on July 25.

INAUSPICIOUS TIMINGS FOR JULY 24:

On July 24, the timings for the most inauspicious Rahu Kalam is 09:03am to 10:45am. On Saturday, the Aadal Yoga and Gulikai Kalam will fall from 05:38am to 07:05am and 05:38am to 07:20am. Followers of vedic calendar must avoid these inauspicious timings if they are about to start something new or to perform any religious ceremony/ritual.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here