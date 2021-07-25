Aaj Ka Panchang, July 25, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Sunday

The Shukla Paksha Pratipada Tithi of Ashadha month in Vikram Samvat 2078 will fall on July 25. The Pratipada Tithi will be followed by Dwitiya Tith. The day will be Rawivara (Sunday). According to the Hindu Panchang, the holy month of Sawan i.e. the month of Shravan will also start from July 25, 2021, that is, Sunday. Special importance has been given to Monday in the month of Sawan. July 26, is the first Monday of Sawan and Lord Shiva will be worshipped by observing a fast. Apart from this, Panchak will also start on July 25.

Sunrise and Sunset time for July 25:

As depicted by the panchang, the sun will rise at 5.38 am and the timing for the sunset is 7.16 pm on July 25. The moonrise and the moonset time for the day is 8.36 pm and 6.36 am respectively.

Tithi, Nakshatra, and Rashi for July 25:

The Shukla Paksha Pratipada Tithi will prevail upto 05.50 am after which the Dwitiya Tithi will begin. The Nakshatra will be Shravana upto 11.18 am followed by Dhanishtha. The Sun will remain in Karka Rashi while Moon will prevail in Makara Rashi upto 10.48 pm. Later, it will shift to Kumbha.

Auspicious Muhurats on July 25:

On July 25, both the Abhijeet and Brahma Muhurat will prevail. The timing for the former Muhurat is from 12.00 pm to 12.54 pm, while for the latter the timing is between 04.15 am and 04.57 am. The timings for Godhuli Muhurat will be between 07.02 pm and 07.26 pm. The Dwi Pushkara Yoga will also begin at 11.18 am on July 25 and will end at 04.03 am on July 26.

Inauspicious timings for July 25:

On July 25, the Rahu Kalam will prevail between 05.34 pm and 07.16 pm. The Aadal Yoga and Vidaal Yoga will fall between 05.38 am and 11.18 am and 11.18 am to 05.39 am, Jul 26 respectively. The Gulikai Kalam on July 25 will begin at 03.51 pm and will end at 05.34 pm.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here