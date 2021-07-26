Aaj Ka Panchang, July 26, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Monday

July 26 will mark the beginning of Shravan Somwar vrat. The day will be Krishna Paksha Tritiya Tithi of Shravan month in Vikram Samvat 2078. The day will be Somwar (Monday), dedicated to Lord Shiva. The whole month, especially the Somwar, is quite significant for Lord Shiva devotees in Shravan or Sawan.

Hindus observe fast on all the Mondays that fall during this month to please Lord Shiva. Those willing to observe sixteen Mondays or Solah Somwar vrat begins the same from the first Monday of this month. It is also known as Sawan month in North Indian states. Here are the crucial details of the day.

Sunrise and Sunset time for July 26

According to the panchang, the sun will rise at 5.39 am and the timing for the sunset is 7.16 pm. The moonrise and the moonset timing for July 26 are 9.16 pm and 7.41 am, respectively.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JULY 26:

The Krishna Paksha Tritiya Tithi will prevail upto 02.54 am on July 27. The Nakshatra will be Dhanishtha upto 10.26 am, followed by Shatabhisha. The Sun will be in Karka Rashi, while Moon has moved to Kumbha Rashi.

AUSPICIOUS MUHURATS ON JULY 26:

Auspicious muhurat is quite significant in the Hindu community, especially when it comes to performing any religious work like puja or starting something new. On July 26, the Abhijeet muhurat will prevail from 12.00 pm to 12.55 pm, while Vijaya muhurat timing is between 02.44 pm and 03.38 pm.

INAUSPICIOUS TIMINGS FOR JULY 26:

On July 26, devotees are advised to avoid the Rahu Kalam that will prevail between 07:21 am and 09:03 am to perform any puja. The Yamaganda and Gulikai Kalam will take place from 10:45 am to 12:27 pm and 02:10 pm to 03:52 pm, respectively. The Vidal Yoga will fall between 05:39 am and 10:26 am

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here