Aaj Ka Panchang, July 27, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Nakshatra for Mangla Gauri Fast on Tuesday

The Shukla Paksha Chaturthi Tithi of Ashadha month in Vikram Samvat 2078 will fall on July 27. The day will be Mangalawara, that is Tuesday. As the month of Sawan commenced from July 25, the Mangala Gauri fast will observe on all Tuesdays of Sawan. It is believed that if women do this fast, their marital problems are solved, and their husband get the blessings of longevity. This year, Sawan’s first Mangla Gauri fast is falling on 27th July. Every year, around 4 to 5 Tuesdays fall in the month of Sawan.

Sunrise and Sunset time for July 27

As per the Hindu panchang, the sun will rise at 5.39 am and the sun will set at 7.15 pm on July 27. The moonrise and the moonset time for the day are 9.50 pm and 8.42 respectively.

Tithi, Nakshatra, and Rashi for July 27

The Shukla Paksha Chaturthi Tithi will prevail upto 02.28 am on July 28. The Nakshatra will be Shatabhisha upto 10.14 am followed by Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra. The Sun will remain in Karka Rashi while Moon will remain in Kumbha Rashi.

Auspicious Muhurats on July 27

Though the Rahu Kalam will not prevail on July 27, people can do their important work in other auspicious muhurats. Both Abhijeet and Brahma Muhurat will prevail today, and the timings are 04.16 am to 04.58 am and 12.00 pm to 12.54 pm respectively. The timings for Godhuli Muhurat are from 07.01 pm to 07.25 pm, while the Pratha Sandhya will prevail between 04.37 am and 05.39 am.

Inauspicious timings for July 27

Today, the Rahu Kalam will begin at 03.51 pm and will end at 05.33 pm. The Gulikai Kalam will prevail between 12.27 pm and 02.09 pm. Fortunately, there is no Aadal Yoga and Vidaal Yoga on July 27. However, the Panchaka will prevail the whole day.

