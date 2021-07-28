Aaj Ka Panchang, July 28, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Wednesday

July 28 will mark the Krishna Paksha Panchami Tithi of Shravana in Vikram Samvat 2078. The day will be Buddhawara or Wednesday. As the Shravan or Sawan month commenced from July 25, the whole month is dedicated to Lord Shiva, especially the Mondays (Somwar). However, Wednesday is usually dedicated to Lord Ganesha. It is believed that worshipping Lord Ganesha on Wednesday ends suffering and blesses the person with good luck and fortune. Know about the Tithi, timings and other details of the day.

Sunrise and Sunset time for July 28

According to the astrological predictions, the sun will rise at 5:40 am and the sunset will take place 7:15 pm on July 28. The timings for moonrise and moonset are 10:22 pm and 09:41 am (July 29), respectively.

Tithi, Nakshatra, and Rashi for July 28

The Krishna Paksha Panchami Tithi will prevail upto 02.48 am on July 29. The Nakshatra will be Purva Bhadrapada up to 10:45 am and then it will be Uttara Bhadrapada. The Sun will remain in Karka Rashi while Moon will move to Meena Rashi.

Auspicious Muhurats on July 28

Though the Abhijit Kalam will not take place on July 28, people can perform the important work or puja in other auspicious muhurats like Godhuli Muhurat, Vijaya Muhurat, Sayahna Sandhya and others. The timings for Godhuli Muhurat and Vijaya Muhurat are from 07.01 pm to 07.25 pm and from 02:43 to 03:25 pm, respectively, while the Sayahna Sandhya will prevail between 07:15 pm and 08:17 pm.

Inauspicious timings for July 28

Today, the Rahu Kalam will prevail from 12:27 pm to 02:09 pm while the Gulikai Kalam will start at 10:46 am and will conclude at 12.27 pm. While there will be no Adal Yoga as well as Vidal Yoga, Panchakwill prevail the whole day.

