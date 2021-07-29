Aaj Ka Panchang, July 29, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Thursday

The Krishna Paksha Shashthi Tithi of Shravana in Vikram Samvat 2078, in the month of July, will fall on July 29. The day which will be Guruwara, which is Thursday, will also observe Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga. Utilizing the yoga will help an individual realise their dreams and aims in life. Another reason why this yoga holds special importance is because it has the power to rule out the ill effects of other inauspicious yogas like Mrityu Yoga.

Sunrise and Sunset time for July 29

The Hindu Panchang has predicted that the sun on July 29 will rise at 5:40 am and the sunset will take place 7:14 pm. The timing for the moonrise is 10:51 pm and for the moonset, it is 10:36 am.

Tithi, Nakshatra, and Rashi for July 29

The Krishna Paksha Shashthi Tithi will prevail upto 03:54 am on July 30. The Nakshatra will be Uttara Bhadrapada upto 12:02 pm, followed up by Revati Nakshatra. The sun will be in the Karka Rashi while the moon will remain in the Meena Rashi.

Auspicious Muhurats on July 29

The three mostauspicious muhurats, including Abhijit Kalam, Ravi Yoga and Brahma Muhurat, will tke place on July 29. The timing for the Abhijit Kalam is from 12:00 pm to 12:54 pm. The Ravi Yoga will start from 12:02 pm and will end at 05:41 am on July 30, while the Brahma Muhurat will fall between 04:17 am and 04:59 am. The timings for Godhuli Muhurat and Vijaya Muhurat are from 07:00 pm to 07:24 pm and from 02:43 pm to 03:37 pm, respectively.

Inauspicious timings for July 28

Today, the Rahu Kalam will prevail between 02:09 pm and 03:50 pm, while the Gulikai Kalam will start at 09:04 am and will end at 10:45 am. The timing for Vidaal and Aadal Yoga is from 05:40 am to 12:02 pm and from 12:02 pm to 05:41 am on July 30, respectively. Along with this, the Panchaka will prevail the whole day on July 29.

