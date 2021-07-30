Aaj Ka Panchang, July 30, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Friday

July 30 marks Saptami tithi of Krishna Paksha in the Shravana month of Vikram Samvat 2078. The day will be Shukravara, which is Friday and will also observe Sarvartha and Amrita Siddhi Yoga. Utilizing this yoga will help an individual realise their ambitions and goals in life. Friday will also observe the Bhadra and Ravi yoga.

Sunrise and Sunset time for July 29

The Hindu Panchang has predicted that the sun on July 30 will rise at 5:41 am and the sunset will take place at 7:13 pm. The timing for the moonrise is 11:21 pm and for the moonset, it is 11:31 pm.

Tithi, Nakshatra, and Rashi for July 30

The Saptami Tithi will prevail upto 05:40 am on July 31. The Nakshatra will be Revati upto 2:03 pm, followed by Ashwini Nakshatra.

The sun will be in the Karka Rashi while the moon will remain in the Meena Rashi upto 2.03pm after which it will shift to Mesha.

Auspicious Muhurats on July 30

The three lucky muhurats of the day: Abhijit Kalam, Ravi Yoga and Brahma Muhurta, will take place on July 30. The Abhijit Kalam will be present 12:00pm to 12:54pm.

The Ravi Yoga will start from 05:41am and remain till 02:03pm, while the Brahma Muhurta will fall between 04:18am to 05:00am.

The timings for Amrita Siddhi Yoga are from 05:41am to 02:03pm. The Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga will prevail throughout the day.

Inauspicious timings for July 30

The Rahu Kalam will prevail between 10:46am to 12:27pm, while the Gulikai Kalam will start at 7:23am and end at 9:04am. The Aadal Yoga will prevail throughout the day.

Another inauspicious timing will be during the Bhadra yoga which will prevail from 5:41am to 4:42pm. The Panchaka muhurata will start from 5:41am and remain till 2:03pm

