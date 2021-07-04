Aaj Ka Panchang, July 4, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Sunday

Sunday, July 4, will be observed as the Krishna Paksha Dashmi. Bhadra, Ganda Moola, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga and Vidaal Yoga will fall on this day. These events are determined by a Hindu calendar known as Panchang. Many people also follow the Panchang for knowing the auspicious and inauspicious timings of the day. The believers are of the opinion that if they follow the timings mentioned in Panchang their activities will bear more fruit.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Time:

On Sunday, the sun will rise at 5:28 AM and will set at 7:23 PM. The moon-rise is likely to happen at 1:52 AM on July 5 and will set at 2:33 PM.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details for July 4:

The tithi for the day is Dashami till 7:55 PM. After that Ekadashi will begin. Ashwini Nakshatra will continue till 9:06 Am. Once that ends Bharani Nakshatra will begin. The moon will be in Mesha Rashi while the sun will be in Mithun Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat for July 4:

The most auspicious timing of the day is known as the Brahma Muhurat. This muhurat on Sunday is between 4:07 AM and 4:48 AM. The other auspicious muhurats of the day include Vijaya Muhurat which is between 2:55 PM and 3:48 PM, Sayahna Muhurat which starts from 7:20 PM and ends at 8:25 PM and Abhijit Muhurat which will begin at 12:16 PM and will go on till 1:09 PM.

Ashubh Muhurat for July 4:

Rahu Kalam is considered the most inauspicious timing of the day. On Sunday it will start from 5:41 PM and will end at 7:20 PM. Gulikai Kalam, Vidaal Yoga, Yamaganda, Ganda Moola and Bhadra are also considered ‘ashubh’ as per the panchang. Gulikai Kalam will be between 4:02 PM and 5:41 PM, Vidaal Yoga is going to start at 6:05 AM and will end at 9:06 AM, Yamaganda is going to fall between 12:43 PM and 2:22 PM, Ganda Moola is at the time of Vidaal Yoga and Bhadra is between 6:40 AM and 7:55 PM.

