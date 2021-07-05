Aaj Ka Panchang, July 5, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Monday

The Krishna Paksha Ekadashi tithi will be marked on July 5 under the Ashadha month of Vikram Samvat 2078. The day Monday or Somawar is ruled by the Moon. The day also marks the auspicious muhurat of Dhriti Yoga which comes before inauspicious muhurats that will be observed on July 5. Dhriti yoga is an auspicious yog and it blesses people with sound health.

Here are the Suryoday, Suryast timings, auspicious muhurat, and other details of July 5:

On Monday, the sun will rise at 5:28 am while the sunset will be at 7:23 pm. The moonrise will take place at 2:26 am and the moon will set by 3:26 pm. The Ekadashi tithi will prevail up to 10:30 pm on July 5 and the Nakshatra will be Bharani upto 12:12 pm. After this, it will move to Krittika nakshatra. The sun will remain in the Vrishabha Rashi while the moon will be in Mesha Rashi.

Auspicious Muhurats on July 5 are:

The most auspicious timing of the day will prevail till 1:30pm, while the Abhijit muhurat will remain from 11:58 am to 12:54 pm. The Amrit Kalam will prevail from 6:47 am to 8:35 pm. Meanwhile, the Brahma muhurta will take place from 4:08 am to 4:48 am

Inauspicious Muhurats on July 5 are:

The Rahu Kalam will prevail from 7:13am to 8:57am on Monday. The Gulikai Kalam will occur from 2:10pm to 3:54pm, while the Dur Muhurtam will prevail from 12:54 pm to 1:49 pm. The Varjyam will occur from 1:46 am to 3:35 am on July 6.

