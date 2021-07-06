Aaj Ka Panchang, July 6, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Tuesday

In the Ashadha month of Vikrama Samvata, July 12 will be observed as the Krishna Paksha Dwadashi tithi. Though the Yogini Ekadashi date starts on July 04 at 07:55 am and the tithi ends on 05 July 2021 at 10:30 pm. The Parana of Yogini Ekadashi fast will be done today, that is, July 06. In the scriptures, the Ekadashi dates of the month of Ashadha have been given special importance. And Ekadashi fasting is considered very auspicious and special among all the fasts.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise, and Moonset Time -

On July 06, the sun will rise at 5:29 AM and will set at 7:22 PM. While the moonrise and moonset timings for July 06 are 3:03 AM on July 07 and 4:20 PM. Tithi, Nakshatra, and Rashi Details for July 4:The tithi for the day is Dwadashi up to 01:02 AM on July 07.

The nakshatra will be Krittika up to 03:21 PM and then it will be Rohini. The moon will move to Vrishabha Rashi while the sun will remain in Mithun rashi.

Auspicious Muhurat for July 6:

The Brahma Muhurat is considered as the most auspicious timing of the day and on July 06, the muhurat will fall between 04:08 AM to 04:48 AM. The other auspicious muhurats of the day include Abhijit muhurat from 11:58 AM to 12:53 PM, Amrit Kalam will be between 12:38 PM and 02:26 PM, and the Tri Pushkara Yoga will begin from 05:29 AM and will end till 03:21 PM.

Inauspicious Muhurat for July 6:

The most inauspicious muhurat, Rahu Kalam will fall between 03:54 PM and 05:38 PM on July 06. Inauspicious muhurats like Gulikai Kalam and Yamaganda muhurat will also prevail on Tuesday. The Gulikai Kalam will start at 12:25 PM and will end at 02:10 PM. Yamaganda will fall between 08:57 AM to 10:41 AM.

The Dur Muhurtam will fall in two phases, first between 08:15 AM and 09:11 AM and second will commence from 11:25 PM and will end on 12:05 AM on July 07.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here