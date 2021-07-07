Aaj Ka Panchang, July 7, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Wednesday

In the Ashadha month of Vikrama Samvata, July 7 will be observed as the Krishna Paksha Trayodashi tithi. The festival of Rohini Vrat, which is celebrated with great enthusiasm among the people of the Jain community, also falls today. Rohini Vrat derived its name from Rohini Nakshatra, and the two falls on the same day. The fast is performed by both men and women, although it is believed that Rohini fasting is compulsory for women. The fast is broken when the Rohini Nakshatra ends and the Margashirsha Nakshatra begins. Every year has 12 Rohini Vrats.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise, and Moonset Time:

On July 7, the sun will rise at 5:29 AM and will set at 7:22 PM,while the moonrise and moonset timingsare 3:45 AM on July 08 and 5:16 PM.

Tithi, Nakshatra, and Rashi Details for July 7:

The tithi for the day is Trayodashi up to 03:20 AM on July 08. The nakshatra will be Rohini up to 06:19 PM and then it will be followed by Mrigashirsha. The moon and the sun will remain in Vrishabha and Mithun Rashi, respectively.

Auspicious Muhurat for July 7:

The Brahma Muhurat, which is considered as the most auspicious timing of the day, will fall between 04:08 AM and 04:49 AM on July 07. The other auspicious muhurats of the day include Amrit Kalam which will begin at 02:43 PM and will end at 04:31 PM. The Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga will remain the whole day.

Inauspicious Muhurat for July 7 -

On July 07, the most inauspicious muhurat, Rahu Kalam will fall between 12:26 PM and02:10 PM. Other Inauspicious muhurats like Gulikai Kalam, Yamaganda muhurat, and Vidaal Yoga will also prevail on Wednesday. The Gulikai Kalam will start at 10:41 AM and will end at 12:26 PM. Yamaganda will fall between 07:13 AM and08:57 AM,while the Vidaal Yoga will begin at 06:19 PM on July 07 and will end at 05:29 AM on July 08.

