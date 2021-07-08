Aaj Ka Panchang, July 8, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Thursday

Today is Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi Tithi of Ashadha month in Vikram Samvat 2078 and the day will be Guruwara (Thursday). It will also mark the occasion of Masik Shivaratri. Hindus worship Lord Shiva at midnight during Nishita Kaal. Those who want to observe Masik Shivaratri Vrat can begin it from Mahashivaratri that falls in the month of Magha/Phalguna. Thursday or Guruwarais considered as the day for Lord Brihaspathi, and wearing yellow clothes is said to bring auspicious news on this day.

Sunrise and Sunset time for July 8

According to the Hindu panchang, the timings for sunrise and sunset are 5.30 am and 7.23 pm, respectively on July 8. Moon will rise at 04:33 am on July 9 while moonset timing is 06:11 pm.

Tithi, Nakshatra, and Rashi for July 8:

The Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi tithi will prevail till 05:16 am on July 8 and the Nakshatra will be Mrigashirsha up to 08:59 am in the morning, followed byArdra. Sun will remain in Mithuna Rashi and Moonwill also move to Mithuna Rashi at 07:42 am.

Auspicious Muhurats on July 8:

The most ideal timeframe, Abhijeet Muhurat will take place between 11:58 am and 12:54 pm. However, other auspicious muhurat like Amrit Kalam and Sayahna Sandhya will prevail from 11:12 am to 12:59 pm and from 07:23 pm to 08:23 pm, respectively. The auspicious muhurat to perform Shiva puja is 12:06 am to 12:40 am on July 9.

Inauspicious timings for July 8:

The timings for the most inauspicious muhurat i.e, Rahu Kalam for July 8 is 02:10 pm to 03:54 pm. However, other inauspicious timeframes like Yamaganda and Gulikai Kalam are from 05:30 am to 07:14 am and from 08:58 am to 10:42 am, respectively.

