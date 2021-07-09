Aaj Ka Panchang, July 9, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Friday

The day is Krishna Paksha Amavasya Tithi of Ashadha month in Vikram Samvat 2078. This Amavasya will be known as Darsha Amavasya, which holds great importance in the Hindu community. It is believed to be the most ideal day to perform significant rituals to free the deceased ancestors from salvation. People take a bath in a river or pond early in the morning on this day and observe fast for the whole day. It is quite auspicious for shradh rituals, til daan and panda tarpan. Read about timings for sunrise, sunset, shubh muhurat and important details on July 9.

Sunrise and Sunset time for July 9

According to the Hindu panchang, the timing for sunrise is 5.30am while sunset will take place at 7.22 pm on July 9. Moon will rise at 5:25 am on July 10 and moonset timing is 07:04 pm.

Tithi, Nakshatra, and Rashi for July 9:

The Krishna Paksha Amavasya tithi will prevail upto midnight on July 9 and the Nakshatra will be Ardra up to 11:14 pm. Sun, as well as the moon, will remain in the Mithuna Rashi.

Auspicious Muhurats on July 9:

The timing for most ideal muhurat,Abhijeet Muhurat is 11:59 am to 12:54 pm. Other auspicious muhurat like Godhuli muhurat and Sayahna Sandhya will take place from 07:09 pm to 07:33 pm and from 07:22 pm to 08:23 pm, respectively.

Inauspicious timings for July 9:

The Rahu Kalam will take place between 10:42 am and 12:26 pm. Other inauspicious muhurats like Gulikai Kalam and Varjyam will prevail from 07:14 am to 08:58 am and from 06:10 am to 07:55 am, respectively. These timeframes should be avoided to start something new or to perform any religious work.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here