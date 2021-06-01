Aaj Ka Panchang, June 1, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Tuesday

June 1 will mark the Krishna Paksha Saptami tithi of Jyeshtha month in Vikram Samvat 2078. The day will be Mangalwar (Tuesday) which is dedicated to Lord Hanuman, the eleventh avatar of Lord Shiva. Many devotees also observe a day-long fast on this day as it is believed to bring good luck and success. It is also believed that fasting on Tuesday helps one to get rid of physical as well as a financial problems. Devotees also offer prayer to Lord Hanuman Idol. Know the sunrise time, nakshatra, and shubh muhurat for June 1

Sunrise and Sunset time for June 1:

Sunrise time- 05:24 am

Sunset time- 07.15 pm

Moonrise time- 12.49 am, June 2

Moonset time- 11.12 am, June 2

Tithi, Nakshatra, and Rashi Details for June 1:

The Krishna Paksha Saptami tithi will last upto 12.46 am on June 2.

The Nakshatra will be Dhanishtha upto 04:08 pm and then it will be Shatabhisha.

Sun will be in Vrishabha Rashi while Moon will shift to Kumbha Rashi.

Auspicious Muhurats on June 1:

The Abhijit muhurat on June 1 will prevail between 11:51 am and 12:47 pm.

According to Hindu panchang, it is the most auspicious muhurat to perform any religious work or to start something.

One can also perform religious work during other shubh muhurat like Vijaya Muhurta, Amrit Kalam and Godhuli muhurat.

Muhurat timings:

Vijaya muhurat: 02:38 pm to 03:33 pm

Amrit Kalam: 05.41 am to 07.17 am

Godhuli muhurat: 07.01 pm to 07.25 pm

Inauspicious timings for June 1:

The most inauspicious timeframe i.e, Rahu Kalam will fall between 03.47 pm and 05.31 pm on June 1.

This time period is believed to be under the bad influence of planet Rahu and hence it should be avoided to perform any religious work.

The timings for other inauspicious muhurat on June 1 is provided below:

Yamaganda: 08.51 am to 10.35 am

Gulikai Kalam: 12.19 pm to 02.03 pm

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here