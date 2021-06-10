Aaj ka Panchang, June 10, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Thursday

Today is Krishna Paksha Amavasya tithi of Jyeshtha month in Vikram Samvat 2078. The day will be Guruwara (Thursday). The day will also marks the Vat Savitri Purnima Vrat. According to Hindu beliefs, married women observe this fast for the well-being and long life of their husband.

Jyeshtha Amavasya is also observed as Shani Jayanti to commemorate the birth anniversary of Lord Shani. Know about sunrise (Suryoday), sunset (Suryast) timings, shubh (auspicious), ashubh (inauspicious) muhurat, Rahu Kalam and other details of June 10.

Sunrise and Sunset time for June 10

Sunrise time- 05:23 am

Sunset time- 07:19 pm

Moonrise time- The day is Amavasya, hence there will be no moonrise

Moonset time- 07:23 pm

Tithi, Nakshatra, and Rashi details for June 10:

The Amavasya tithi will prevail up to 04:22 pm on June 10 and the Nakshatra will be Rohini up to 11:45 pm. Sun and moon will remain in Vrishabha Rashi.

Auspicious Muhurats on June 10:

It is important to start something new or to perform puja during auspicious muhurat. The Abhijeet Muhurat is the most auspicious and is ideal for making new beginnings. Vijaya Muhurat, Godhuli Muhurat and Amrit Kalam are also equally favourable. Check the timings below

Abhijit Muhurat: 11:53 am to 12:49 pm

Vijaya muhurat: 02:40 pm to 03:36 pm

Godhuli muhurat: 07:05 pm to 07:29 pm

Amrit Kalam: 08:09 am to 09:57 am

Inauspicious timings for June 10:

One must avoid inauspicious time especially Rahu Kalam for beginning any new venture or stepping out of the house for auspicious work. On June 10, It will fall between 02:05 pm and 03:50 pm. Other inauspicious muhurat such as Yamaganda and Gulikai Kalam will prevail from 05:23 am to 07:07 am and 08:52 am to 10.36 am respectively.

