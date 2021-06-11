Aaj Ka Panchang, June 11, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Friday

June 11 marks the Krishna Paksha’s Pratipada tithi of Jyeshtha month in Vikram Samvat 2078. The day will be Shukrawara (Friday). According to Hindu beliefs, Friday is dedicated to the goddess Santoshi. Many devotees observe fast on this day to please the goddess.

It is said that keeping fast on 16 consecutive Fridays blesses the devotees with the goddess’ favour. She is depicted as the symbol of calmness, sanityand purity. Read about sunrise (suryoday), sunset (suryast) timings, shubh (auspicious) muhurat, Rahu Kalam and other details of June 11.

Sunrise and Sunset time for June 11:

Sunrise time- 05:23 am

Sunset time- 07:19 pm

Moonrise time- 05.49 am

Moonset time- 08:17 pm

Tithi, Nakshatra, and Rashi Details for June 11:

The Pratipada tithi will prevail up to 06:30 pm in the evening on June 11 and the Nakshatra will be Mrigashirsha upto 02:31 pm. Sun will remain in Vrishabha Rashi, while the moon has shifted to Mithuna Rashi.

Auspicious Muhurats on June 11:

Hindus significantly follow the auspicious muhurat predicted by panchang to start something new or to perform puja. The Abhijeet Muhurat is the most ideal timeframe for making new beginnings. Vijaya Muhurat, Godhuli Muhurat and Amrit Kalam are considered equally auspicious. Check the timings for auspicious muhurat on June 11 below.

Abhijit Muhurat: 11:53 am to 12:49 pm

Vijaya muhurat: 02:40 pm to 03:36 pm

Godhuli muhurat: 07:05 pm to 07:29 pm

Inauspicious timings for June 11:

According to Vedic astrology, starting something at an auspicious time doesn’t bring success. Rahu Kalam is the most inauspicious time to start any new venture or stepping out of the house for shubh work. Other inauspicious muhurat such as Yamaganda and Gulikai Kalam are also inauspicious. The timings for thesemuhurats on June 11 arementioned below.

Rahu Kalam: 10:36 am to 12:21 pm

Yamaganda: 03:50 pm to 05:35 pm

Gulikai Kalam: 07:07 am to 08:52 am

