Aaj Ka Panchang, June 14, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Monday

June 14 will mark the Shukla Paksha, Chaturthi Tithi of Jyestha Maas in Vikram Samvata 2078, according to Hindu Panchang. The Chaturthi tithi will remain up to 10.34pm, after which Panchami Tithi will start. June 14 will be Somawar (Monday), a day which is ruled by the Moon. Also, the day is dedicated to Lord Shiva or Mahadev.

On this day, devotees of Lord Shiva keep a day-long fast, pray, offer fruits, flowers, milk, honey to the Shiva idol or shivalinga and seek blessings for abundance and wellbeing.

Vinayaka Chaturthi or Ganesh Chaturthi also falls on June 14. This is a dedicated day to Lord Ganesh and is observed on the fourth day of Shukla Paksha.

Sunrise and Sunset time for June 14:

Sunrise time: 05:23 am

Sunset time: 07.20 pm

Moonrise time: 08.28 am

Moonset time: 10.41 pm

Tithi, Nakshatra, and Rashi Details for June 14:

After Chaturthi Tithi will end at 10.34 pm, the Panchami Tithi will begin, and remain till the next day upto 10.56 pm.

The Nakshatra will be Pushya upto 08.37 pm before Ashlesha nakshatra comes in.

Sun will prevail in Vrishabha Rashi and Moon will transition to Karka Rashi.

Mrigashirsha will be the Surya Nakshatra.

Shubh Muhurats on June 14:

There is immense significance attached to ‘muhurat’ (timing) in the Hindu tradition while performing puja, ritual, or any other important work. It is always considered best to carry out these tasks under the auspicious hour (muhurat) to reap maximum benefits.

The most auspicious muhurat is Abhijit Muhurat among all other muhurat. On June 14, it will occur between 11:54am and 12:49 pm.

A quick look at other auspicious muhurat durations on June 14:

Vijaya Muhurta: 02:41 pm to 03:37 pm

Amrit Kalam will be between 01.47 pm to 03.30 pm

Godhuli Muhurta: 07:06 pm to 07:30 pm

Inauspicious muhurat timeframes for June 14:

Now, a quick look at the inauspicious timings, i.e., the Rahu kalam (dictated by the Rahu planet’s influence) which is considered to be the most inauspicious muhurat. People are advised to avoid undertaking any auspicious work during this duration owing to the possibility of not receiving desired outcome.

It will last from 07.07 am and 08.52 am on June 14.

Other inauspicious muhurats for June 14 will include:

Yamaganda: 10:37 am to 12:21 pm

Gulikai Kalam: 02:06 pm to 03:51 pm

