Aaj Ka Panchang, June 15, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Tuesday

Today is Shukla Paksha Panchami tithi of Jyeshtha month in Vikram Samvat 2078. The day will be Mangalwara (Tuesday). Tuesday is dedicated to Lord Hanuman. The day will also be observed as the Mithuna Sankranti which marks the beginning of the third Solar month in the Hindu calendar.

On Mithuna Sankarnati, sixteen Ghati(s) after the Sankranti moment are considered Shubh or auspicious for all Dan-Punya activities. Gifting or donating clothes on this day is considered highly auspicious.

Know about sunrise (Suryoday), sunset (Suryast), Shubh (auspicious), inauspicious muhurat, and other crucial details of June 15:

Sunrise and Sunset time for June 15:

Sunrise time: 05:23 am

Sunset time: 07:20 pm

Moonrise time: 09:27 am

Moonset time: 11:21 pm

Tithi, Nakshatra, and Rashi Details for June 15:

The Panchami tithi will prevail up to 10:56 pm on June 15 and the Nakshatra will be Ashlesha up to 09:42 pm.

Sun will transition to Mithuna Rashi from Vrishabha Rashi at 06:17 am while the moon will be in Karka Rashi up to 09:42 pm.

Auspicious Muhurats on June 15:

The auspicious time frames are predicted by the movement of celestial bodies and by calculating the planetary effect. These timeframes are believed to bring a favourable outcome.

Check the timings for auspicious muhurat to start something new or to perform any puja, yajna or other religious work:

Abhijit Muhurat: 11:54 am to 12:50 pm

Vijaya muhurat: 02:41 pm to 03:37 pm

Godhuli muhurat: 07:07 pm to 07:31 pm

Amrit Kalam: 08:02 pm to 09:42 pm

Inauspicious timings for June 15:

Check the inauspicious timings on June 15 that one must avoid for any religious work or starting a new venture:

Rahu Kalam: 03:51 pm to 05:36 pm

Yamaganda: 08:52 am to 10:37 am

Gulikai Kalam: 12:22 pm to 02:06 pm

Varjyam: 10:00 am to 11:40 am

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here