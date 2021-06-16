Aaj Ka Panchang, June 16, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Wednesday

Today, June 16 marks the Krishna Paksha Shashthi tithi of Jyeshtha month in Vikram Samvat 2078. The day will be Buddhawara (Wednesday).The day will also be observed as Skanda Shashthi. When Panchami Tithi and Sashti Tithi conjugate between sunrise and sunset, the day is observed as Skanda Sashti Vratam. The vrat is dedicated to Lord Skanda who is believed to be the son of God Shiva and Goddess Parvati. He is also known as Murugan, Kartikeyan and Subramanya.

Know about Suryoday, Suryast timings, auspicious muhurat, Rahu Kalam and other details of June 16:

Sunrise and Sunset time for June 16

Sunrise time- 05:23 am

Sunset time- 07:21 pm

Moonrise time- 10.26 am

Moonset time- 11:58 pm

Tithi, Nakshatra, and Rashi Details for June 16:

The Shashthi tithi will prevail up to 10:45 pm in the evening on June 16 and the Nakshatra will be Magha up to 10:15 pm. Sun has moved to MIthuna Rashi while the moon will be in Simha Rashi.

Auspicious Muhurats on June 16:

The auspicious muhurat predicted by panchang is significantly followed in the Hindu religion to start something new. The Abhijeet Muhurat is considered as the most ideal timeframe for making new beginnings, but there will be no Abhijit muhurat on June 16.

However, Vijaya Muhurat, Godhuli Muhurat and Amrit Kalam are considered equally auspicious for religious work. The timings for auspicious muhurat on June 16 is given below -

Vijaya muhurat: 02:42 pm to 03:37 pm

Godhuli muhurat: 07:07 pm to 07:31 pm

Inauspicious timings for June 16:

Rahu Kalam is considered to be the most inauspicious time to start any new venture or stepping out of the house for any auspicious work.

On June 16, it will prevail between 12:22 pm and 02:07 pm.

Other inauspicious timings for June 16 are - Yamaganda: 07:08 am to 08:52 am andGulikai Kalam: 10:37 am to 12:22 pm.

