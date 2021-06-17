Aaj Ka Panchang, June 17, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Thursday

In the Jyeshtha month of Vikram Samvat 2078, June 17 marksthe Shukla Paksha Saptami tithi. The day will be Guruwara (Thursday). And Bhadra yoga is also being observed on June 17. In the Panchang, ‘Bhadra’ is the time in which doing any auspicious work is considered prohibited. When planet Mercury comes in Virgo or Gemini and is also in one of the Kendra houses, that is 1st, 4th, 7th or 10th, from ascendant, then Bhadra Yoga is formed.

Here are the Suryoday, Suryast timings, auspicious muhurat, Rahu Kalam, and other details of June 17:

Sunrise and Sunset time for June 17:

Sunrise time- 05:23 am

Sunset time- 07:21 pm

Moonrise time- 11:26 am

Moonset time- 12:32 am

Tithi, Nakshatra, and Rashi Details for June 17:

The Saptami tithi will prevail up to 9:59 pm in the evening on June 16 and the Nakshatra will be Purva Phalguni up to 10:13 pm.

The sun will remain in the MIthuna Rashi while the moon will be in Simha Rashi.

Auspicious Muhurats on June 17:

The panchang predicts the auspicious muhurat and is significantly followed in the Hindu religion to start something new. June 17 will observe all four muhurats, which include, Vijaya Muhurat, Godhuli Muhurat, Abhijeet Muhurat, and Amrit Kalam.

Though all muhurats are considered auspicious, but the most ideal timeframe for making new beginnings is Abhijit muhurat.

The timings for auspicious muhurat on June 17 is given below:

Vijaya Muhurat - 04:03 am to 04:43 am

Godhuli Muhurat - 11:54 am to 12:50 pm

Abhijeet Muhurat - 07:07 pm to 07:31 pm

Amrit Kalam - 03:50 PM to 05:26 PM

Inauspicious timings for June 17:

Rahu Kalam is considered to be the most inauspicious time to start anything auspicious. On June 17, the time timing for Rahu Kalam is between 02:06 pm and 03:51 pm. Other inauspicious timings for June 17 are -

Aadal Yoga - 05:23 am to 10:13 pm

Gulikai Kalam - 08:52 am to 10:37 am

