Aaj Ka Panchang, June 19, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Saturday

June 19 in the Jyeshtha month of Vikram Samvat 2078 marks the Shukla Paksha Navami tithi. The day will be Shanivar (Saturday). Mahesh Navami will be observed this year on June 19, in which the Hindu devotees worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It is considered one of the biggest festivals of the Maheshwari community.

On this day, devotees also observe fast and visit Lord Shiva’s temples to seek blessings. The Navami thiti will begin at 8:39 pm on June 18 and will end at 6:45 pm on June 19. Ravi Yoga will also be observed throughout the day on June 19.

Here are the Suryoday, Suryast timings, auspicious muhurat, Rahu Kalam, and other details of June 19:

Sunrise and Sunset time for June 19:

Sunrise time: 05:23 am

Sunset time: 07:21 pm

Moonrise time: 1:28 pm

Moonset time: 1:40 am, June 20

Tithi, Nakshatra, and Rashi Details for June 19:

The Navami tithi will prevail up to 06:45 pm on June 19 and the Nakshatra will be Hasta up to 08:29 pm. The sun will remain in the Mithuna Rashi while the moon will move to Kanya Rashi.

Auspicious Muhurats on June 19:

The auspicious muhurats are predicted by the panchang and are significantly followed in the Hindu religion to start something new.

June 19 will observe all four muhurats, which include, Vijaya Muhurat, Godhuli Muhurat, Abhijeet Muhurat, and Amrit Kalam.

Along with this Ravi yoga will prevail throughout the day on June 19. It is considered an auspicious time for housewarming, buying cars, real estate deals, and starting a new work. Ravi yoga nullifies all the bad muhurtas during its time.

The timings for auspicious muhurat on June 19 is given below:

Vijaya Muhurat - 02:42 pm to 03:38 pm

Godhuli Muhurat - 07:07 pm to 07:31 pm

Abhijeet Muhurat - 11:54 am to 12:50 pm

Amrit Kalam - 02:46 pm to 04:17 pm

Ravi Yoga – Whole Day

Inauspicious timings for June 19:

Rahu Kalam, one of the most inauspicious time to start anything important, will be observed between 08:53 am to 10:37 am on June 19.

Other inauspicious timings for June 19 are:

Aadal Yoga: 05:23 am to 08:29 pm

Gulikai Kalam: 05:23 am to 07:08 am

