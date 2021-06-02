Aaj Ka Panchang, June 2, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Wednesday

For followers of Hindu tradition of timekeeping and calendar, also known as Panchang, knowing the auspicious timings for important work is a way of ensuring that whatever they proceed to do bears its fruits. Based on Vedic calculations of position of planets, moon and sun, Panchang predicts both favourable and unfavourable phases of the day.

According to the Hindu Vedic calendar, June 2 is Jyeshtha in Krishna Paksha, Ashtami 2078 Aananda, and Vikrama Samvata. The day will be Wednesday or Budhvar and will mark the Kalashtami, Panchaka, Aadal Yoga.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Time:

Sunrise: 05:23 AM

Sunset: 7:15 PM

Moonrise: 01:22 AM, on June 3

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details:

On Wednesday, Ashtami Tithi will last upto 01:12 AM on June 3,after which Navami tithi will begin. Nakshatra for the day will be Shatabhisha which will last upto 05:00 PM, followed byPurva Bhadrapada nakshatra. The moon will be in the Kumbha or Aquarius sign, while the Sun will be in the Vrishabha or Taurus sign. The Surya Pada will be in Rohini on Wednesday.

Shubh Muhurat for June 2:

The Brahma Muhurta on Wednesday will last from 04:02 AM to 04:43 AM. The Vijaya Muhurta will be from 02:38 PM to 03:33 PM on Wednesday, whileGodhuli Muhurat will stay from 07:01 PM to 07:25 PM. The Sayahna Sandhya will be effective from 07:15 PM to 08:16 PM.

Ashubh Muhurat for June 2:

Rahu Kalam, the most inauspicous time period of the day, will take place from 12:19 PM to 02:03 PM, whileGulikai Kalam will last from 10:35 AM to 12:19 PM. Yamaganda will remain from 07:07 AM to 08:51 AM. The Aadal Yoga will be in effect from 05:00 PM to 05:23 AM, on June 3.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here