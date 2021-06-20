Aaj Ka Panchang, June 20, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Sunday

In the Jyeshtha month of Vikram Samvat 2078, June 20 marks the Shukla Paksha Dashami tithi. The day will be Ravivaar (Sunday). Ganga Dussehra, or known as Gangavataran will be observed on June 20. The Hindus celebrate this day to celebrate the avatarana (descent) of the Ganges. The Hindus believe that the holy river Ganges from heaven descended to earth on this day. The festival celebration lasts ten days.

According to Hindu mythology, Ganga was residing in the stoup of Lord Brahma before settling on the earth. It is also believed that the purity of heaven came along with her after she descending on the earth.

Sunrise and Sunset time for June 20:

Sunrise time: 05:23 am

Sunset time: 07:21 pm

Moonrise time: 2:32 pm

Moonset time: 2:17 am, June 21.

Tithi, Nakshatra, and Rashi Details for June 20:

The Dashami tithi will prevail up to 4:21 pm on June 20 and the Nakshatra will be Chitra up to 6:50 pm. The sun will remain in the Mithuna Rashi while the moon will move to Kanya and Tula Rashi.

Auspicious Muhurats on June 20:

June 20 will observe all four muhurats, which include, Abhijeet Muhurat, Amrit Kalam, Vijaya Muhurat, and Godhuli Muhurat. Along with this Ravi yoga will also prevail on June 20.

Vijaya Muhurat - 02:42 pm to 03:38 pm

Godhuli Muhurat - 07:07 pm to 07:31 pm

Abhijeet Muhurat - 11:54 am to 12:50 pm

Amrit Kalam - 12:52 pm to 02:21 pm

Ravi Yoga – 05:23 am to 06:50 pm

Inauspicious timings for June 20:

Rahu Kalam will be observed between 05:37 pm to 07:21 pm.

Gulikai Kalam - 03:52 PM to 05:37 PM

Varjyam - 11:57 PM to 01:24 AM, June 21

